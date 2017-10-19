WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos

Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:56 pm
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5573
Location: Hill Valley
SmokeyTA wrote:
That we might lose would be the worst reason not to play it.

The challenged should be welcomed.


We wouldn't just lose, we would be destroyed generally across the board and ridiculed again like 97'. Their teams are light years ahead and it does pain me to say that but its reality.

Our best team can compete at home on a cold, damp night in feb against them but thats as far as it goes.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:07 pm
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22753
Biff Tannen wrote:
We wouldn't just lose, we would be destroyed generally across the board and ridiculed again like 97'. Their teams are light years ahead and it does pain me to say that but its reality.

Our best team can compete at home on a cold, damp night in feb against them but thats as far as it goes.

Of all reasons that could possibly be put forward, being scared is the worst i could possibly think of.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:13 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1402
SmokeyTA wrote:
Of all reasons that could possibly be put forward, being scared is the worst i could possibly think of.


It's not being scared it's being realistic.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:23 pm
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5573
Location: Hill Valley
SmokeyTA wrote:
Of all reasons that could possibly be put forward, being scared is the worst i could possibly think of.


:lol:

Would you want to see a high profile series of games between the top 8 in the SL and top 8 in the Championship? And how do you think that would end? Because the gap between SL and NRL is similar.

Lets get our own comp up to scratch and worth watching top to bottom before feeling some ridiculous urges to challenge the best league on the planet when we are miles off.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:34 pm
TOMCAT
Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1768
Location: Happy Valley
Another beggar the quality look at the volume money grab. I would rather watch less games of higher quality than have the players (in a limited rosta sport) flogged into more and more games. We need to up the quality of the sport and for me these cash drives do not facilitate that goal.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:43 pm
Gotcha
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15248
PrinterThe wrote:
Spot on, and maybe our top two or three teams MIGHT do respectably but looking at the Top 8 from this season do you think Wakey, Salford and Hudds are going to be able to hang with NRL teams twice in just over a week?


So go top four from each then. Two groups. Still play a magic weekend style for one round. The coverage would be massive compared to now, or Magic weekend. Gives an even bigger focus for teams to finish top four also.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:49 pm
Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 354
If there wasn't going to be a WCC, how about a 'Charity Shield' type game. It could be taken on the road to promote the game
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:18 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1095
D4mo78 wrote:
If there wasn't going to be a WCC, how about a 'Charity Shield' type game. It could be taken on the road to promote the game

For which charity, Salford Reds or Bradford Bulls?
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:23 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1402
Gotcha wrote:
So go top four from each then. Two groups. Still play a magic weekend style for one round. The coverage would be massive compared to now, or Magic weekend. Gives an even bigger focus for teams to finish top four also.


We've tried the top 3 recently and it flopped with comfortable 3-0 wins for the Aussies. You want to add in our 4th placed team for a beating too.

The Aussies would have little to no interest in an event that lasted 3/4 weekends. They don't need it in their schedule.

I know people are desperate for some sort of competition vs NRL teams but there just isn't one that'll work or benefit SL.
