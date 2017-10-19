Gotcha wrote:
So go top four from each then. Two groups. Still play a magic weekend style for one round. The coverage would be massive compared to now, or Magic weekend. Gives an even bigger focus for teams to finish top four also.
We've tried the top 3 recently and it flopped with comfortable 3-0 wins for the Aussies. You want to add in our 4th placed team for a beating too.
The Aussies would have little to no interest in an event that lasted 3/4 weekends. They don't need it in their schedule.
I know people are desperate for some sort of competition vs NRL teams but there just isn't one that'll work or benefit SL.
