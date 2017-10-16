WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos

Post a reply
Re: WCC
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:23 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1396
Yeah not really fussed if we play it. It was nice to win it for the first time and nice to win it at Headingley in 2012 but it's not really something I'm bothered about winning again because the roll call of excuses come out when the Aussies do lose to such an extent that it loses a lot of its meaning and hampers your chances of winning the domestic trophies.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:21 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7963
Looking like Australia on 3rd March 2018. Will probably mean we miss RD3. That weekend may be a free weekend in the Super League calander as it normal is when the WCS gets played.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:24 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1396
Seen on the VT the usual argument about playing the WCC a week or two after the GF's so that it's the same 17's on show.

Melbourne have 15 of their 17 playing in the WC and does anybody think for one second that Smith, Cronk and Slater will risk getting injured before their final WC to play this game? I very much doubt it, you'd be lucky to see half of any NRL teams GF 17.
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:45 am
Ronzy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 19, 2003 7:34 pm
Posts: 602
PrinterThe wrote:
Seen on the VT the usual argument about playing the WCC a week or two after the GF's so that it's the same 17's on show.

Melbourne have 15 of their 17 playing in the WC and does anybody think for one second that Smith, Cronk and Slater will risk getting injured before their final WC to play this game? I very much doubt it, you'd be lucky to see half of any NRL teams GF 17.


This year is a bit unusual with it being the WC; however, your point is valid and not just to the Aussie teams.

If we are going to have a WCC, under normal circumstances, it would be better played a couple of weeks after the respective domestic competitions have finished.

On the whole, I personally no longer see any merit in the WCC, not least for the reasons you have already stated.
Sent back through time to rid the world of bovine related sports teams
Re: WCC18 | Melbourne Storm v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:47 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15246
Ronzy wrote:
This year is a bit unusual with it being the WC; however, your point is valid and not just to the Aussie teams.

If we are going to have a WCC, under normal circumstances, it would be better played a couple of weeks after the respective domestic competitions have finished.

On the whole, I personally no longer see any merit in the WCC, not least for the reasons you have already stated.


Nope. If we want it, let's go back to the tested way and give it another go. Take three weeks out of the season, top eight from each competition split into four groups of four. Three matches each group played over first 10 days, top teams from each group in semi finals weekend after, and the winners play the final week after.

They could even play one of matches like a magic weekend, four games one day, four the day after, to save us having to have the silly extra match in our competition. And we all get to see the top players in action.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Dadsylad, Gotcha, leedsbarmyarmy, PrinterThe, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rhino65, wakeyrule and 231 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,8681,97776,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM