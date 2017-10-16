PrinterThe wrote: Seen on the VT the usual argument about playing the WCC a week or two after the GF's so that it's the same 17's on show.



Melbourne have 15 of their 17 playing in the WC and does anybody think for one second that Smith, Cronk and Slater will risk getting injured before their final WC to play this game? I very much doubt it, you'd be lucky to see half of any NRL teams GF 17.

This year is a bit unusual with it being the WC; however, your point is valid and not just to the Aussie teams.If we are going to have a WCC, under normal circumstances, it would be better played a couple of weeks after the respective domestic competitions have finished.On the whole, I personally no longer see any merit in the WCC, not least for the reasons you have already stated.