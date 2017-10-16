WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WCC

WCC
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:20 pm
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3279
Location: location, location
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... therington

Apologies but can`t seem to copy the shortcut link from the Wigan site.
Basically it says Storm may not be prepared to travel to Leeds for the game.
They already have a testimonial arranged with NQC back end of Feb.
GH says Leeds would be prepared to go over there even though we have already booked ER.
Thoughts?
Re: WCC
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:08 pm
mattsrhinos1978 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 110
chapylad wrote:
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/12196/11077838/leeds-prepared-to-go-to-australia-for-world-club-challenge-says-gary-Hetherington

Apologies but can`t seem to copy the shortcut link from the Wigan site.
Basically it says Storm may not be prepared to travel to Leeds for the game.
They already have a testimonial arranged with NQC back end of Feb.
GH says Leeds would be prepared to go over there even though we have already booked ER.
Thoughts?

I know garys got pound signs in his eyes but id rather not bother.
Melbourne have tarnished what little credibility the trophy had with there current stance. If theyd rather play a friendly then fair enough, but id rather not drag the squad half way round the world at the start of the season to play a team that cant be arsed with it.
Re: WCC
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:13 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5967
Location: philadelphia PA
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
I know garys got pound signs in his eyes but id rather not bother.
Melbourne have tarnished what little credibility the trophy had with there current stance. If theyd rather play a friendly then fair enough, but id rather not drag the squad half way round the world at the start of the season to play a team that cant be arsed with it.

I agree and it seems to hamper the season of teams that are involved too
Re: WCC
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:16 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 970
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
I know garys got pound signs in his eyes but id rather not bother.
Melbourne have tarnished what little credibility the trophy had with there current stance. If theyd rather play a friendly then fair enough, but id rather not drag the squad half way round the world at the start of the season to play a team that cant be arsed with it.

If the NRL Champions aren't bothered then 100% agree.
Re: WCC
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:44 pm
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3279
Location: location, location
I agree. Why bother screwing up our season?
Then again we only start playing in September so would get the jet lag well and truly out of the way!
On the other hand does that mean Wigan retain the trophy indefinitely?
Re: WCC
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:23 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1365
Yeah not really fussed if we play it. It was nice to win it for the first time and nice to win it at Headingley in 2012 but it's not really something I'm bothered about winning again because the roll call of excuses come out when the Aussies do lose to such an extent that it loses a lot of its meaning and hampers your chances of winning the domestic trophies.

