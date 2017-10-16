WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York, New York

New York, New York
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:03 pm
Well, New York will be in Rugby League in 2019 season. Boston and maybe Hamilton before or at the same time. With Catalans, Toulouse, London already in, it's obvious this is the way SL will be assembled in the future and imagine the TV rights money they would command. SL is set to explode as a major international league in the next few years. The only way for Leigh to be in SL is to merge with Salford/Swinton as Manchester and play their games at the LSV and Etihad. It's not what us old 'uns want but it's the only way to be in SL. They will definitely want Manchester v New York and Manchester v Boston etc...

Exciting times unless you're a dinosaur.
Re: New York, New York
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:33 pm
Re: New York, New York
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:17 pm
WYSIWYG wrote:
Well, New York will be in Rugby League in 2019 season. Boston and maybe Hamilton before or at the same time. With Catalans, Toulouse, London already in, it's obvious this is the way SL will be assembled in the future and imagine the TV rights money they would command. SL is set to explode as a major international league in the next few years. The only way for Leigh to be in SL is to merge with Salford/Swinton as Manchester and play their games at the LSV and Etihad. It's not what us old 'uns want but it's the only way to be in SL. They will definitely want Manchester v New York and Manchester v Boston etc...

Exciting times unless you're a dinosaur.


Still more questions than answers in my eyes. How can SL explode as an International league under their current Sky schedule?

10 years down the line,would probably see them all going there own way.Who would want to play Manchester then?

Lets not forget the current expansion is based on using the lower tiers,not SL and both Toronto/New York not receiving any central funding.

So the question? Who would have the broadcasting rights for Manchester v New York? Before 2021!
Re: New York, New York
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:33 pm
atomic wrote:
Still more questions than answers in my eyes. How can SL explode as an International league under their current Sky schedule?

10 years down the line,would probably see them all going there own way.Who would want to play Manchester then?

Lets not forget the current expansion is based on using the lower tiers,not SL and both Toronto/New York not receiving any central funding.

So the question? Who would have the broadcasting rights for Manchester v New York? Before 2021!


Some really good points made there!!

Everyone keeps going on about TV rights, money etc. just out of interest (Not studied this) premier sports broacasted all of TWP games last year, how was that money spit???
Re: New York, New York
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:54 pm
Zulu01 wrote:
Some really good points made there!!

Everyone keeps going on about TV rights, money etc. just out of interest (Not studied this) premier sports broacasted all of TWP games last year, how was that money spit???


I doubt there was any money! As there was none when they broadcasted Championship.
