Well, New York will be in Rugby League in 2019 season. Boston and maybe Hamilton before or at the same time. With Catalans, Toulouse, London already in, it's obvious this is the way SL will be assembled in the future and imagine the TV rights money they would command. SL is set to explode as a major international league in the next few years. The only way for Leigh to be in SL is to merge with Salford/Swinton as Manchester and play their games at the LSV and Etihad. It's not what us old 'uns want but it's the only way to be in SL. They will definitely want Manchester v New York and Manchester v Boston etc...
Exciting times unless you're a dinosaur.
Exciting times unless you're a dinosaur.