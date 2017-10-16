WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Woodburn-Hall

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Woodburn-Hall

Post a reply
Woodburn-Hall
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:30 am
faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2577
Fax twitter this morning.
J WH signs on for next season.
Good news.
Re: Woodburn-Hall
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:39 am
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2502
Location: Shuddersfield
faxcar wrote:
Fax twitter this morning.
J WH signs on for next season.
Good news.

:thumb:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: Woodburn-Hall
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:36 am
Pellon Boy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Mar 09, 2015 11:44 am
Posts: 385
Great news. I think JW-H will just keep improving :thumb:
Re: Woodburn-Hall
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:49 pm
swifty62 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4740
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
glad re-signed.
noticed in courier that it was said that harry kidd could be the only new signing this season.
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........
Re: Woodburn-Hall
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:56 pm
Justavinmysay Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:31 am
Posts: 13
Great news, good news for halfback cover...now got murrell..johnson..wbh and punchard
Re: Woodburn-Hall
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:01 pm
mr t hall Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2540
swifty62 wrote:
glad re-signed.
noticed in courier that it was said that harry kidd could be the only new signing this season.

Surely not...
Re: Woodburn-Hall
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:48 pm
interceptor Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun May 15, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 102
Yes I always think that we have never used WBH to his full potential. He's interchangeable in any of the back positions but I would like to see him cement a half back berth on merit.

Ref Heaton I do like him as a committed player but faster teams will try isolate his lack of acceleration on the outside. He will score close range try's though all day with good service.

Ref new signings is there much point if you have dual reg and reserves.....all you would be doing is paying contracts to people that might not get a game.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Fanfaxtic, interceptor, Justavinmysay, mr t hall, Norman Bates and 106 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,4152,05376,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM