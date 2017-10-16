WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Woodburn-Hall

Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:30 am
faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2577
Fax twitter this morning.
J WH signs on for next season.
Good news.
Re: Woodburn-Hall
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:39 am
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2502
Location: Shuddersfield
faxcar wrote:
Fax twitter this morning.
J WH signs on for next season.
Good news.

:thumb:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

faxcar, Howardposner, Hudd-Shay, mr t hall and 105 guests

