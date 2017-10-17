Wires71 wrote: LOL One man's "hangers on" are another man's lost opportunity. If we do make a Grand Final I'll be glad of the "hangers on" otherwise we will only sell 4K tickets to the "hard core"

If we make any final we will sell out our allocation of tickets, with many people complaining why didnt we get more. There are thousands of people who go to finals who have never been to a game. There are hundreds of people who decided to buy season tickets when we were winning stuff, who have bailed when the going got tough. Are they a business "lost opportunity" ? Can you build a business model around such fans ?Yes, it is in the best interest of the club to have as many season ticket holders as possible, but it also in the clubs financial interests to have them pay as much money as possible for those tickets. Is the lack of "big announcements" affecting ticket sales ? Nobody knows. If it is the case, and ticket sales pick up after the end of "discount periods" because of announcements that get made afterwards, the club wins. Maybe that is their model ? If season tickets fall but the club still get enough people through the turnstile to allow their model to continue working its not such a commercial problem. We could probably fill the HJ every game if we did season tickets for say £60 each .......... but thats been proved not to work.On a side note, maybe some of those not renewing are the same "hangers on" who are people criticised as "giving the club a bad reputation". Would they really be a lost opportunity ?The truth is nobody can tell what 2018 holds from the POV of season tickets until day 1 of the new season, when fixtures are known, players are known, and we even know if we have kiss-cam. Blaming poor sales on the "lack of announcements" at this stage is speculation. Leave that to the media.