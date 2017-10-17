WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Incomings

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Incomings

Post a reply
Re: Incomings
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:06 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9147
mikej wrote:
How many of this fall is due to the fact that last year we paid sh*t and maybe another chunck of the "hangers on" have decided they want to go and watch wendy-ball instead.


LOL One man's "hangers on" are another man's lost opportunity. If we do make a Grand Final I'll be glad of the "hangers on" otherwise we will only sell 4K tickets to the "hard core"
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Incomings
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:27 pm
The All New Chester Wire User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16389
Wires71 wrote:
. If we do make a Grand Final



Another season of failure
Re: Incomings
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:13 pm
mikej Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Apr 05, 2010 8:38 am
Posts: 2826
Wires71 wrote:
LOL One man's "hangers on" are another man's lost opportunity. If we do make a Grand Final I'll be glad of the "hangers on" otherwise we will only sell 4K tickets to the "hard core"


If we make any final we will sell out our allocation of tickets, with many people complaining why didnt we get more. There are thousands of people who go to finals who have never been to a game. There are hundreds of people who decided to buy season tickets when we were winning stuff, who have bailed when the going got tough. Are they a business "lost opportunity" ? Can you build a business model around such fans ?

Yes, it is in the best interest of the club to have as many season ticket holders as possible, but it also in the clubs financial interests to have them pay as much money as possible for those tickets. Is the lack of "big announcements" affecting ticket sales ? Nobody knows. If it is the case, and ticket sales pick up after the end of "discount periods" because of announcements that get made afterwards, the club wins. Maybe that is their model ? If season tickets fall but the club still get enough people through the turnstile to allow their model to continue working its not such a commercial problem. We could probably fill the HJ every game if we did season tickets for say £60 each .......... but thats been proved not to work.

On a side note, maybe some of those not renewing are the same "hangers on" who are people criticised as "giving the club a bad reputation". Would they really be a lost opportunity ?

The truth is nobody can tell what 2018 holds from the POV of season tickets until day 1 of the new season, when fixtures are known, players are known, and we even know if we have kiss-cam. Blaming poor sales on the "lack of announcements" at this stage is speculation. Leave that to the media.
Mummy duck is now thoroughly depressed. SHE was the one that was famous for losing five in a row........until the 2011 GF!!!!!
Re: Incomings
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:47 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9147
mikej wrote:
If we make any final we will sell out our allocation of tickets, with many people complaining why didnt we get more. There are thousands of people who go to finals who have never been to a game. There are hundreds of people who decided to buy season tickets when we were winning stuff, who have bailed when the going got tough. Are they a business "lost opportunity" ? Can you build a business model around such fans ?

Yes, it is in the best interest of the club to have as many season ticket holders as possible, but it also in the clubs financial interests to have them pay as much money as possible for those tickets. Is the lack of "big announcements" affecting ticket sales ? Nobody knows. If it is the case, and ticket sales pick up after the end of "discount periods" because of announcements that get made afterwards, the club wins. Maybe that is their model ? If season tickets fall but the club still get enough people through the turnstile to allow their model to continue working its not such a commercial problem. We could probably fill the HJ every game if we did season tickets for say £60 each .......... but thats been proved not to work.

On a side note, maybe some of those not renewing are the same "hangers on" who are people criticised as "giving the club a bad reputation". Would they really be a lost opportunity ?

The truth is nobody can tell what 2018 holds from the POV of season tickets until day 1 of the new season, when fixtures are known, players are known, and we even know if we have kiss-cam. Blaming poor sales on the "lack of announcements" at this stage is speculation. Leave that to the media.


I don't think the club are too concerned about attendance figures. We did the maths a few weeks ago. The bulk of revenue is the TV money, and the loss of 25% on gate receipts is chump change when considering our owners net wealth.

I was more commenting on you "hangers on" comment. Unless you witnessed the 1980 season in a dilapidated Wilderspool, with a blanket going round for the collection and a chap with a trolley walking round the hoardings who served soup out of a back pack you are all hangers on to me.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Incomings
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:49 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9147
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Another season of failure


Good reply, better than making crass comments on another persons mental health. :CLAP:
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Incomings
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:51 pm
Melph Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Apr 30, 2011 7:23 pm
Posts: 15
Bring back the collection blanket loved that health and safety wouldn't have it now :lol: :lol: :lol:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, ant1, bonaire, BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, Deus Dat Incrementum, easyWire, gary numan, Gazwire, Instalamus, jackflash, just_browny, karetaker, Leeds Thirteen, Les Norton, lister, Melph, Mightygiants1895, morrisseyisawire, Old Timer No 4, ratticusfinch, Shazbaz, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, WazzaWire, Wire, Ziggy Stardust and 397 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,0242,35676,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM