mikej wrote:
How many of this fall is due to the fact that last year we paid sh*t and maybe another chunck of the "hangers on" have decided they want to go and watch wendy-ball instead.
LOL One man's "hangers on" are another man's lost opportunity. If we do make a Grand Final I'll be glad of the "hangers on" otherwise we will only sell 4K tickets to the "hard code".
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, amtgigs, Bondo, Fully, Fuzzy-Duck, Gaz3376, getdownmonkeyman, Google Adsense [Bot], green machine, Grimmy, HOOF HEARTED, Itchy Arsenal, Jimathay, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, lister, Longbarn Wire, Man Mountain, matt6169, moving on..., N12Rhinos, nikos, Paddyfc, Paul2812, REDWHITEANDBLUE, richmond, rubber duckie, Rugby, scottty, secondstanza, Shazbaz, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, The Riddler, thelinesman, TimperleySaint, Toonwire, Uncle Rico, Wilde 3, Wire in Ashton, wire-flyer, wire-wire, Wire200#, Wiredeano, Wrath and 514 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,650,871
|2,415
|76,296
|4,559
|SET
|