Why are we not able to close deals new recruits needed urgently to help with membership sales
Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:04 am
Can you not just email for help and order online?
Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:47 am
I wonder if there is a refunds clause on season tickets if players are not up to a certain standard ? I went for my ticket last week & was given a date to report for pre season training.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:04 am
BMM and Roberts were described as imminent signings in RLExpress two weeks ago all gone quiet
Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:23 am
mikej
There wont be any official signings until every "t" is crossed and "i" dotted in contracts. Clubs have to try and work on legal documents whereas the media works on speculation. All the speculation about not closing deals and losing players is just that....speculation. There's also a big rugby tournament coming up that open a few doors/close others on possible signings.
Also, lets think about it this way. If signings do have such an impact on ticket sales, surely it would be financially beneficial for the club not to announce "crowd-pullers" until after the discount season ticket periods end.............. Or, historically, maybe that actually dont affect the numbers that greatly.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:48 pm
Bondo wrote:
Why are we not able to close deals new recruits needed urgently to help with membership sales
MikeJ tells it like it is. Season ticket sales may well suffer, but the club would risk a lot making announcements before the ink is dry.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:10 pm
Is the RLWC having any impact?
eg Players who we might be interested in* taking part / now in squad training etc.
* not necessarily constrained to those currently 'rumoured'
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:22 am
Bondo wrote:
Why are we not able to close deals new recruits needed urgently to help with membership sales
Have you tried phoning the club shop?
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:48 am
I have they said membership sales are the worst for year's
Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:02 am
mikej
Bondo wrote:
I have they said membership sales are the worst for year's
Were they able to confirm that this was due to a lack of new signing announcements ? Did they provide a breakdown detailing the reasons people havent purchased them.
How many of this fall in sales is due to people being unable to commit to potentially changing fixtures before they are even announced ? How many of this fall is due to the fact that last year we paid sh*t and maybe another chunck of the "hangers on" have decided they want to go and watch wendy-ball instead.
On a positive note, the announcement in the last few minutes should at least boost this months season ticket sales by ....oooooooooo... a couple of thousand ? (or this time next month, we may even still be here reading the next topic of "why are season tickert sales down given the signings we have announced")
