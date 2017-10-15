WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Incomings

Incomings
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:53 pm
Why are we not able to close deals new recruits needed urgently to help with membership sales
Re: Incomings
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:04 am
Can you not just email for help and order online?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Incomings
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:47 am
I wonder if there is a refunds clause on season tickets if players are not up to a certain standard ? I went for my ticket last week & was given a date to report for pre season training.
Re: Incomings
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:04 am
BMM and Roberts were described as imminent signings in RLExpress two weeks ago all gone quiet
Re: Incomings
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:23 am
There wont be any official signings until every "t" is crossed and "i" dotted in contracts. Clubs have to try and work on legal documents whereas the media works on speculation. All the speculation about not closing deals and losing players is just that....speculation. There's also a big rugby tournament coming up that open a few doors/close others on possible signings.

Also, lets think about it this way. If signings do have such an impact on ticket sales, surely it would be financially beneficial for the club not to announce "crowd-pullers" until after the discount season ticket periods end.............. Or, historically, maybe that actually dont affect the numbers that greatly.
Mummy duck is now thoroughly depressed. SHE was the one that was famous for losing five in a row........until the 2011 GF!!!!!
Re: Incomings
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:48 pm
Bondo wrote:
Why are we not able to close deals new recruits needed urgently to help with membership sales


MikeJ tells it like it is. Season ticket sales may well suffer, but the club would risk a lot making announcements before the ink is dry.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Re: Incomings
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:10 pm
Is the RLWC having any impact?

eg Players who we might be interested in* taking part / now in squad training etc.

* not necessarily constrained to those currently 'rumoured'

