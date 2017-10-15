There wont be any official signings until every "t" is crossed and "i" dotted in contracts. Clubs have to try and work on legal documents whereas the media works on speculation. All the speculation about not closing deals and losing players is just that....speculation. There's also a big rugby tournament coming up that open a few doors/close others on possible signings.



Also, lets think about it this way. If signings do have such an impact on ticket sales, surely it would be financially beneficial for the club not to announce "crowd-pullers" until after the discount season ticket periods end.............. Or, historically, maybe that actually dont affect the numbers that greatly.