I wonder if there is a refunds clause on season tickets if players are not up to a certain standard ? I went for my ticket last week & was given a date to report for pre season training.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BramleyWire, eddieH, Johnkendal, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, langer the king, latchfordbob, morrisseyisawire, MrFlibble, Paul2812, richmond, WazzaWire, WWRLFC78 and 315 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,650,291
|2,100
|76,296
|4,559
|SET
|