Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:53 pm
Bondo

Joined: Wed May 17, 2017 2:30 pm
Posts: 19
Why are we not able to close deals new recruits needed urgently to help with membership sales
Re: Incomings
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:04 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8663
Can you not just email for help and order online?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Incomings
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:47 am
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3363
Location: newton-le-willows
I wonder if there is a refunds clause on season tickets if players are not up to a certain standard ? I went for my ticket last week & was given a date to report for pre season training.

