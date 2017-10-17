WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York, New York.

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk New York, New York.

Post a reply
Re: New York, New York.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:18 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30263
fleabag wrote:
Your dead right there mate.

Before my time, but didn't he only play one or two games ?


I don't recall him playing first team, mabe a couple of "A" team games.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Re: New York, New York.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:16 pm
fleabag User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2011 1:37 am
Posts: 815
Location: Rochdale
Rogues Gallery wrote:
I don't recall him playing first team, mabe a couple of "A" team games.


You could well be right. My old Dad used to work as ground staff many years ago including on turnstiles and later, on the seats on the Douglas stand. He would have worked there for free , such was his love for the club which lasted his whole lifetime. So he might have just seen him in training ? IIRC, a novelty he said.
Formerly known as Moonlight Flit
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Azul, Bigredwarrior, CM Punk, endoman, exiled Warrior, Finfin, fleabag, Google [Bot], Grimmy, hatty, moto748, MOUSE13, tank123, Tricky Dicky, wiganermike, Wigg'n, wire-quin and 278 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,0012,33976,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM