You would think that the RFL would look to schedule Superleague clubs away games on consecutive weekends v New York and Toronto, but it's the RFL we're talking about so it probably won't happen.
They would need to be in the same division first to be fair, which rules out the first season at least. Agree it would make sense for SL clubs and full time Championship clubs though if they eventually get to the same division.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
It's exciting times!! They will bring money to the game they will add to viewing figures and raise the profile of sl outside of the UK. If as posted above they end up with a north American league it will eventually create a larger pool of talent with sl seen as the step up??
The concern I have about a north American league is the salary cap question, will they have one? If so it's not beyond belief that afigure of say 10m a year could be afforded by wealthy owners and their own TV deal? Meaning they could just import best from sl and the nrl
Could be a huge pool of talent out there - think of the American Football players that don't make to the NFL!
All those high school kids and college kids that play the game across the country, but only 240 odd get selected to play in the NFL each year, and not all of those actually end up on a team - so RL could be the perfect place for them to move into. They won't obviously get the financial benefits that the NFL offers, but if it's the physical/skill side of the game they are interested in, they have some amazing athletes that could fit right in to most positions on an RL field.
In that way, I'm surprised RL has never really hit American shores until now...
We have.
There have been many attempts to promote the game over there. For example ; I also recall a promotional game between us and Wire in IIRC Milwaukee, and where there was a bout of fisticuffs on the field between Ellery Hanley and Les Boyd in 1989.
Trying to promote over there with American football and baseball is like our constant problem here trying to eclipse football.
