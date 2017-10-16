It's exciting times!! They will bring money to the game they will add to viewing figures and raise the profile of sl outside of the UK. If as posted above they end up with a north American league it will eventually create a larger pool of talent with sl seen as the step up??



The concern I have about a north American league is the salary cap question, will they have one? If so it's not beyond belief that afigure of say 10m a year could be afforded by wealthy owners and their own TV deal? Meaning they could just import best from sl and the nrl