Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:03 am
New York City vs Wigan Warriors

What an away game that would be!
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:54 pm
You would think that the RFL would look to schedule Superleague clubs away games on consecutive weekends v New York and Toronto, but it's the RFL we're talking about so it probably won't happen.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:04 pm
You would think that the RFL would look to schedule Superleague clubs away games on consecutive weekends v New York and Toronto, but it's the RFL we're talking about so it probably won't happen.

They would need to be in the same division first to be fair, which rules out the first season at least. Agree it would make sense for SL clubs and full time Championship clubs though if they eventually get to the same division.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
