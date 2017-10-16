You would think that the RFL would look to schedule Superleague clubs away games on consecutive weekends v New York and Toronto, but it's the RFL we're talking about so it probably won't happen.

SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Saints have five in a row