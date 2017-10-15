WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York, New York.

New York, New York.
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:47 pm
Singing Warrior
Joined: Wed Oct 09, 2013
Posts: 271
Location: Under the thumb
Plans are at an advanced stage for a New York based team to follow in the footsteps of Toronto and play in the English league. It is reported that substantial funds have already been found and they would pay for all travelling costs of visiting teams. There are also reports of a second Canadian club in the offing. Is this the sort of expansion our game sorely needs and shouldn't we be giving every encouragement to help it take off by playing some Superleague matches over there instead of the ludicrous idea of playing one in Australia where the game needs no help of promotion.
Re: New York, New York.
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:51 pm
Joined: Tue Jul 22, 2003
Posts: 325
Location: behind stanchion eleven
Well, it would be one way to start spreading the news.
Re: New York, New York.
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:25 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011
Posts: 489
Plans are at an advanced stage for a New York based team to follow in the footsteps of Toronto and play in the English league. It is reported that substantial funds have already been found and they would pay for all travelling costs of visiting teams. There are also reports of a second Canadian club in the offing. Is this the sort of expansion our game sorely needs and shouldn't we be giving every encouragement to help it take off by playing some Superleague matches over there instead of the ludicrous idea of playing one in Australia where the game needs no help of promotion.


Boston.
Re: New York, New York.
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:13 am
Joined: Tue Jul 22, 2003
Posts: 325
Location: behind stanchion eleven
Boston.

Location or winger?

Guardian article today says the location would be New York:
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/oct/15/rugby-league-new-york-team-league-1-toronto
Re: New York, New York.
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:40 am
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016
Posts: 619
Location or winger?

Guardian article today says the location would be New York:
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/oct/15/rugby-league-new-york-team-league-1-toronto


I remember Perez hinting in an interview that 2 more teams were in the pipeline and one of them was in Boston.
Re: New York, New York.
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:48 am
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003
Posts: 17965
with potential for a Super League game to be taken to the US next year should it be approved.



Wonder who that will be? :THINK: :D
Re: New York, New York.
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:53 am
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005
Posts: 12542
Well, it would be one way to start spreading the news.

Badum tish! :lol:
Re: New York, New York.
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:53 am
Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017
Posts: 132
Why not Jacksonville before any others seeing as they are already established
