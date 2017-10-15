Plans are at an advanced stage for a New York based team to follow in the footsteps of Toronto and play in the English league. It is reported that substantial funds have already been found and they would pay for all travelling costs of visiting teams. There are also reports of a second Canadian club in the offing. Is this the sort of expansion our game sorely needs and shouldn't we be giving every encouragement to help it take off by playing some Superleague matches over there instead of the ludicrous idea of playing one in Australia where the game needs no help of promotion.