Bull Mania wrote: I'm all for expansion. It really gets my when fans of clubs that have stood still for 70 years moan about an expansionist team, who dare to do more in 5 years, than some "traditional" clubs have in 50.



HOWEVER



The RFL need to think about what sort of league we will have. If we have a competition of New York, Toronto, Catalans, Toulouse, what impact will have have on the English game? Is that what the RFL want the end goal to be? A league with teams from USA, Canada, France and England?

This is my worry, Im not especially against or for expansion, If it happens naturally and adds to the game Im all for it, but would we be happy with the possible end game? Lets assume these new clubs have serious backing, they will attract top players. So the future SL containing Toronto, NY, Toulouse, Catalan, etc, what happens when we get the inevitable New York Vs Toronto Grand final. As awesome as that sounds will old Trafford be half full?Also from a selfish point of view, I like the atmosphere at a game generated by having two sets of fans. I am absolutely not talking about income from away fans, but a season made up of more teams without any away fans doesn't appeal to me. (I realise as far as the Bulls are concerned its largely theoretical as we're about as far from super league as the unformed NY team)