WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Big Apple

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net The Big Apple

Post a reply
Re: The Big Apple
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:53 pm
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3924
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
Bull Mania wrote:
I'm all for expansion. It really gets my when fans of clubs that have stood still for 70 years moan about an expansionist team, who dare to do more in 5 years, than some "traditional" clubs have in 50.

HOWEVER

The RFL need to think about what sort of league we will have. If we have a competition of New York, Toronto, Catalans, Toulouse, what impact will have have on the English game? Is that what the RFL want the end goal to be? A league with teams from USA, Canada, France and England?


This is my worry, Im not especially against or for expansion, If it happens naturally and adds to the game Im all for it, but would we be happy with the possible end game? Lets assume these new clubs have serious backing, they will attract top players. So the future SL containing Toronto, NY, Toulouse, Catalan, etc, what happens when we get the inevitable New York Vs Toronto Grand final. As awesome as that sounds will old Trafford be half full?

Also from a selfish point of view, I like the atmosphere at a game generated by having two sets of fans. I am absolutely not talking about income from away fans, but a season made up of more teams without any away fans doesn't appeal to me. (I realise as far as the Bulls are concerned its largely theoretical as we're about as far from super league as the unformed NY team)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bulliac, bullinenemyland, Bullmans Parade, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Duckman, Godiswithers, HiramC, jayb, Mobull, redeverready, RickyF1, roger daly, scorchingdick, sirkeith and 179 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,4152,05376,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM