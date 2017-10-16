Bullseye wrote: I'd like to see plans for how they will actually get all those football players that didn't make the grade. All this talk of new clubs seems to be short on that detail to me. It would also take many years to happen. You'd need a pathway from school to lower tier teams to the top flight. Just putting a load of ex-footballers in RL kit and sending them out to play isn't likely to be a success.

To be fair, my knowledge of US sport is somewhat sketchy, though I enjoy watching their football games.I do know that NFL is very, very big over there and so is college football but I know nothing about any amateur football game they might have. I don't know what happens to all the college kids who finish their courses, maybe as a reasonably big success in football, but fail to make the jump to pro in the NFL. I do know that relatively few of those thousands in college DO get picked by one of the NFL clubs, which must leave a big majority who don't. I'd guess many of them were specifically sports oriented and gained access to college on that basis, so would definitely be hoping to make the grade as a pro sportsperson and might be attracted to another sport which may actually suit their particular skill set better.You're correct. It certainly wouldn't happen overnight, but it seems to me that the potential is there providing there is someone to take the plunge. Maybe the New York franchise is that toe in the water.