Re: The Big Apple
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:03 am
Nothus wrote:
Is there any other sport in the world that has a domestic competition where the teams competing are based in different countries? And different continents?!

Is there any other sport in the world that expands into other contries whilst it's domestic competition falls apart.
Re: The Big Apple
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:06 am
NRL has the Warriors I suppose.

While I'm all for expansion and it's crucial for the game I'm not sure how having teams in the US and Canada swallowing up players from the UK actually helps develop the game here or there. It doesn't look like building solid foundations to me. Unless the game in America is able to produce its own players then isn't it just a parasite on the withering UK game?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: The Big Apple
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:10 am
Bullseye wrote:
New York in North Yorkshire? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York,_North_Yorkshire


No. New York in Lincolnshire - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York,_Lincolnshire

It is an expansion club, you know.
Re: The Big Apple
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:17 am
Bullseye wrote:
NRL has the Warriors I suppose.

While I'm all for expansion and it's crucial for the game I'm not sure how having teams in the US and Canada swallowing up players from the UK actually helps develop the game here or there. It doesn't look like building solid foundations to me. Unless the game in America is able to produce its own players then isn't it just a parasite on the withering UK game?


I've always though RL would suit the American psyche and physiology down to the ground. It's fast and furious, easy to understand and is largely played by big hulking blokes - and if there is one country where they have thousands of 130 kg plus sized blokes who love running full tilt into each other, it the good ol' US of A. They go to college and try to play US football to NFL standard but most simply don't make it - how many of those thousands, just on the principle of numbers alone, are bound to suit RL down to the ground?

They could have their own league in a few years - now that would give the Aussies something to worry about!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: The Big Apple
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:54 am
I'd like to see plans for how they will actually get all those football players that didn't make the grade. All this talk of new clubs seems to be short on that detail to me. It would also take many years to happen. You'd need a pathway from school to lower tier teams to the top flight. Just putting a load of ex-footballers in RL kit and sending them out to play isn't likely to be a success.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: The Big Apple
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:54 am
Sky sports saying New York will be looking to start in the championship and not league 1. I wonder if that's in Rimmers rule book
Re: The Big Apple
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:57 am
Bullseye wrote:
I'd like to see plans for how they will actually get all those football players that didn't make the grade. All this talk of new clubs seems to be short on that detail to me. It would also take many years to happen. You'd need a pathway from school to lower tier teams to the top flight. Just putting a load of ex-footballers in RL kit and sending them out to play isn't likely to be a success.


To be fair, my knowledge of US sport is somewhat sketchy, though I enjoy watching their football games.

I do know that NFL is very, very big over there and so is college football but I know nothing about any amateur football game they might have. I don't know what happens to all the college kids who finish their courses, maybe as a reasonably big success in football, but fail to make the jump to pro in the NFL. I do know that relatively few of those thousands in college DO get picked by one of the NFL clubs, which must leave a big majority who don't. I'd guess many of them were specifically sports oriented and gained access to college on that basis, so would definitely be hoping to make the grade as a pro sportsperson and might be attracted to another sport which may actually suit their particular skill set better.

You're correct. It certainly wouldn't happen overnight, but it seems to me that the potential is there providing there is someone to take the plunge. Maybe the New York franchise is that toe in the water.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: The Big Apple
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:29 pm
roger daly wrote:
Sky sports saying New York will be looking to start in the championship and not league 1. I wonder if that's in Rimmers rule book


If not it soon will be. I doubt he'll be seen at another forum at Odsal again :lol:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
