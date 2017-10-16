Bullseye wrote: NRL has the Warriors I suppose.



While I'm all for expansion and it's crucial for the game I'm not sure how having teams in the US and Canada swallowing up players from the UK actually helps develop the game here or there. It doesn't look like building solid foundations to me. Unless the game in America is able to produce its own players then isn't it just a parasite on the withering UK game?

I've always though RL would suit the American psyche and physiology down to the ground. It's fast and furious, easy to understand and is largely played by big hulking blokes - and if there is one country where they have thousands of 130 kg plus sized blokes who love running full tilt into each other, it the good ol' US of A. They go to college and try to play US football to NFL standard but most simply don't make it - how many of those thousands, just on the principle of numbers alone, are bound to suit RL down to the ground?They could have their own league in a few years - now thatgive the Aussies something to worry about!