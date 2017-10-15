WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Big Apple

The Big Apple
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:34 pm
Plans have been received by the RFL for a team to play in New York.They hope to be included by 2019.
Re: The Big Apple
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:51 pm
No news item. We play out of New York. Be more interesting if a team was going to play in New York
Re: The Big Apple
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:07 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
No news item. We play out of New York. Be more interesting if a team was going to play in New York

You are correct dog.Now edited for accuracy.
Re: The Big Apple
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:56 am
Is there any other sport in the world that has a domestic competition where the teams competing are based in different countries? And different continents?!
Re: The Big Apple
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:15 am
Nothus wrote:
Is there any other sport in the world that has a domestic competition where the teams competing are based in different countries? And different continents?!

Technically Turkish football I suppose.
Re: The Big Apple
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:17 am
