I would love us to convert the athletics stadium in to our own 15000 capacity ground and play all our games to a full house every week.Imagine if Wigan had their own ground like wire or even Leigh, we could get it bouncing with a full ground every week. Not going to happen though

A look at the last published accounts for Latics would indicate a major problem. Their turnover was just under £16 million but that included the final parachute payment of £12 million. This was for the 2015 - 2016 season when they got promoted. Whelan will not continue to lose HIS money.