Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:10 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13941
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
muttywhitedog wrote:
£20m may buy the team and the training grounds, but it wont buy a stadium too, and I'd bet that if DW didn't own the Latics, they'd be paying full rent to use the stadium. It may end up in a situation like Crystal Palace & Portsmouth where the new foreign owners didn't own the ground they played on. Both went into Administration pretty soon afterwards.


Palace and Portsmouth were both in financial trouble when taken over - Latics are pretty much debt free as Whelan turned debt into shares.

Looks like it might be as low as £15m and it is a betting firm that are looking to take over. If true, can only think he's keeping the stadium.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/4705192/wigan-premier-league-return-15million-takeover-k8/
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 5:31 pm
Levrier
Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 554
Whatever happens, Latics will still have the problem of a pitch which is below sea level and all that entails. I wonder if they might get a dispensation for an i-pitch or if there are plans for major ground works. I cannot see multi millions being pumped into a club who play in a swimming pool for three months a year.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:02 pm
Levrier
Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 554
When they rename the stadium the "let 1000 flowers bloom" stadium I imagine that money will talk. Perhaps they are actually looking to introduce a new range of Pies to China and are looking for authenticity.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:43 am
pieeater

Joined: Sun Sep 07, 2003 12:26 pm
Posts: 2
Location: macroom,co cork.r.o.i.
Levrier wrote:
Whatever happens, Latics will still have the problem of a pitch which is below sea level and all that entails. I wonder if they might get a dispensation for an i-pitch or if there are plans for major ground works. I cannot see multi millions being pumped into a club who play in a swimming pool for three months a year.

Wigan is around 140 feet above sea level,its the Douglas thats the problem at the Dw
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 11:59 am
Rogues Gallery
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30272
A look at the last published accounts for Latics would indicate a major problem. Their turnover was just under
£16 million but that included the final parachute payment of £12 million. This was for the 2015 - 2016 season when they got promoted. Whelan will not continue to lose HIS money.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:10 pm
Tricky Dicky
Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:23 pm
Posts: 5851
Location: Wigan
Rogues Gallery wrote:
A look at the last published accounts for Latics would indicate a major problem. Their turnover was just under
£16 million but that included the final parachute payment of £12 million. This was for the 2015 - 2016 season when they got promoted. Whelan will not continue to lose HIS money.



I would love us to convert the athletics stadium in to our own 15000 capacity ground and play all our games to a full house every week.

Imagine if Wigan had their own ground like wire or even Leigh, we could get it bouncing with a full ground every week. Not going to happen though
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:56 pm
NickyKiss
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21306
Location: WIGAN
Tricky Dicky wrote:
I would love us to convert the athletics stadium in to our own 15000 capacity ground and play all our games to a full house every week.

Imagine if Wigan had their own ground like wire or even Leigh, we could get it bouncing with a full ground every week. Not going to happen though


I think we'd all love that but you're right it won't be happening. I'd love nothing better then a similar stadium to Saints/Wire etc. We'd need a bigger one on the odd occasion like Derbies or things like the WCC but you could always host the odd game at the DW anyway.

It's all a pipe dream though. Whoever takes over isn't going to throw that rental income and even more importantly, the match day income in the bars away. That's if they even buy the stadium, if they don't then Whelan definitely won't.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 4:09 pm
jpleigh
Joined: Fri May 06, 2005 4:49 pm
Posts: 422
Location: poshest leyth, from deep in glebe st
There’s always LSV
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 4:21 pm
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5767
jpleigh wrote:
There’s always LSV


Too small for a big club like us.
