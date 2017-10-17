Tricky Dicky wrote: I would love us to convert the athletics stadium in to our own 15000 capacity ground and play all our games to a full house every week.



Imagine if Wigan had their own ground like wire or even Leigh, we could get it bouncing with a full ground every week. Not going to happen though

I think we'd all love that but you're right it won't be happening. I'd love nothing better then a similar stadium to Saints/Wire etc. We'd need a bigger one on the odd occasion like Derbies or things like the WCC but you could always host the odd game at the DW anyway.It's all a pipe dream though. Whoever takes over isn't going to throw that rental income and even more importantly, the match day income in the bars away. That's if they even buy the stadium, if they don't then Whelan definitely won't.