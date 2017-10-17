muttywhitedog wrote: £20m may buy the team and the training grounds, but it wont buy a stadium too, and I'd bet that if DW didn't own the Latics, they'd be paying full rent to use the stadium. It may end up in a situation like Crystal Palace & Portsmouth where the new foreign owners didn't own the ground they played on. Both went into Administration pretty soon afterwards.

Palace and Portsmouth were both in financial trouble when taken over - Latics are pretty much debt free as Whelan turned debt into shares.Looks like it might be as low as £15m and it is a betting firm that are looking to take over. If true, can only think he's keeping the stadium.