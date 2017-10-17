WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - We might need to look for a new stadium

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk We might need to look for a new stadium

Post a reply
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:10 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13940
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
muttywhitedog wrote:
£20m may buy the team and the training grounds, but it wont buy a stadium too, and I'd bet that if DW didn't own the Latics, they'd be paying full rent to use the stadium. It may end up in a situation like Crystal Palace & Portsmouth where the new foreign owners didn't own the ground they played on. Both went into Administration pretty soon afterwards.


Palace and Portsmouth were both in financial trouble when taken over - Latics are pretty much debt free as Whelan turned debt into shares.

Looks like it might be as low as £15m and it is a betting firm that are looking to take over. If true, can only think he's keeping the stadium.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/4705192/wigan-premier-league-return-15million-takeover-k8/
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 5:31 pm
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 546
Whatever happens, Latics will still have the problem of a pitch which is below sea level and all that entails. I wonder if they might get a dispensation for an i-pitch or if there are plans for major ground works. I cannot see multi millions being pumped into a club who play in a swimming pool for three months a year.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Bigredwarrior, critch67, exiled Warrior, Levrier, Listerofsmeg, muttywhitedog, RichieS, Saint_Claire, sergeant pepper, Wigg'n and 179 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,0231,73776,3064,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM