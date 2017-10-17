muttywhitedog wrote:
£20m may buy the team and the training grounds, but it wont buy a stadium too, and I'd bet that if DW didn't own the Latics, they'd be paying full rent to use the stadium. It may end up in a situation like Crystal Palace & Portsmouth where the new foreign owners didn't own the ground they played on. Both went into Administration pretty soon afterwards.
Looks like it might be as low as £15m and it is a betting firm that are looking to take over.
