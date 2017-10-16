|
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 7:22 pm
Posts: 4933
Location: At home, listening to Elvis.
Rogues Gallery wrote:
It makes the move to Robin Park all the more interesting.
Move ?
Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery.......
I will look to the moment, and miraculously, the future will take care of itself.
Radio 5 Live, Sat, April 14th, 2007,...Dave Whelan, "In Wigan, rugby will always be king"
'I was certain, positive, convinced, and yet..........unsure'
'It's only rock 'n' roll, but I like it'
Worry will not prevent destiny from unfolding.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:23 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30262
twosevenzero wrote:
Move ?
Training, gym, academy, media etc etc.
Get your van round to Orrell quick
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS
For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.
For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.
Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:41 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 4:13 pm
Posts: 491
I believe that the bloke who brokered the deal with the Arabs at City is behind this.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:15 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17966
I see Ashley has put Newcastle up for sale. I know where my money would be!
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA
WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017
SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016
CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013
LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012
ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 & 2017
BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012
CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:38 am
Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 670
I don't think we need to worry. This is probably the beginning of the end for the Latics. I can't see a lower end investor forking out for a stadium too. It would be too costly. Unless they have the money of Man City, Chelsea etc (i very much doubt it) then all the hysteria behind this proposal will soon disappear. Recent history shows us that foreign investors in the lower leagues have a woeful record and are only in it for a quick buck. Birmingham City, Coventry City, Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient etc all ruined as clubs. Leyton Orient and Coventry barely have a club any more. Once this happens and there are protests etc and the rest of the 200 fans they have disappear they won't have a club left.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:10 am
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21284
Location: WIGAN
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
I don't think we need to worry. This is probably the beginning of the end for the Latics. I can't see a lower end investor forking out for a stadium too. It would be too costly. Unless they have the money of Man City, Chelsea etc (i very much doubt it) then all the hysteria behind this proposal will soon disappear. Recent history shows us that foreign investors in the lower leagues have a woeful record and are only in it for a quick buck. Birmingham City, Coventry City, Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient etc all ruined as clubs. Leyton Orient and Coventry barely have a club any more. Once this happens and there are protests etc and the rest of the 200 fans they have disappear they won't have a club left.
I'm a fan of both and your point us very valid. There is a history now if foreign investment in English football clubs just not working out, for every Man City there are two or three cases where these owners come in and the clubs just descend in to turmoil.
The guy who is brokering this deal is the guy who brokered the Man City deal, as he was their chief exec at the time but if these guys have serious cash, why would they choose Wigan? It's all well and good saying they'd be cheap but there are numerous clubs which would be cheap around the country but would have potential to dwarf the crowds we get.
Something doesn't feel right about the deal. These guys probably see the hugely rich, powerful figures getting involved in football ownership now and fancy a piece of the action but much like those people we all know, they want to buy a brand new Ferrari but can only afford a 10 year old Range Rover and won't be able to afford to fill it up with fuel.
Hope I'm wrong and these guys have pots of cash but I doubt it.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:13 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13937
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
Looks like this might be happening sooner rather than later according to the BBC - £20m+ deal with Hong Kong investors.
If it is £20m, seems low for a football club who are likely to be in the Championship next season and are essentially debt free. I'd be surprised if the stadium is included at that price.http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41648722
Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:36 pm
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21284
Location: WIGAN
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Looks like this might be happening sooner rather than later according to the BBC - £20m+ deal with Hong Kong investors.
If it is £20m, seems low for a football club who are likely to be in the Championship next season and are essentially debt free. I'd be surprised if the stadium is included at that price.http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41648722
That seems to be what the national press reported yesterday but the post reckon be is not that advanced.
What would they going rate for a stadium be? The playing roster is decent enough with a few of them probably having a value of £1m+ (Grigg, Burn, Jacobs, Morsy). The club also owns two training grounds doesn't it?
Tue Oct 17, 2017 4:02 pm
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 7:22 pm
Posts: 4933
Location: At home, listening to Elvis.
Rogues Gallery wrote:
twosevenzero wrote:
Move ?
Training, gym, academy, media etc etc.
Get your van round to Orrell quick
Plenty time.
Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery.......
I will look to the moment, and miraculously, the future will take care of itself.
Radio 5 Live, Sat, April 14th, 2007,...Dave Whelan, "In Wigan, rugby will always be king"
'I was certain, positive, convinced, and yet..........unsure'
'It's only rock 'n' roll, but I like it'
Worry will not prevent destiny from unfolding.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 4:52 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm
Posts: 209
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Looks like this might be happening sooner rather than later according to the BBC - £20m+ deal with Hong Kong investors.
If it is £20m, seems low for a football club who are likely to be in the Championship next season and are essentially debt free. I'd be surprised if the stadium is included at that price.http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41648722
£20m may buy the team and the training grounds, but it wont buy a stadium too, and I'd bet that if DW didn't own the Latics, they'd be paying full rent to use the stadium. It may end up in a situation like Crystal Palace & Portsmouth where the new foreign owners didn't own the ground they played on. Both went into Administration pretty soon afterwards.
|