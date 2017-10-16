Cherry_Warrior wrote: I don't think we need to worry. This is probably the beginning of the end for the Latics. I can't see a lower end investor forking out for a stadium too. It would be too costly. Unless they have the money of Man City, Chelsea etc (i very much doubt it) then all the hysteria behind this proposal will soon disappear. Recent history shows us that foreign investors in the lower leagues have a woeful record and are only in it for a quick buck. Birmingham City, Coventry City, Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient etc all ruined as clubs. Leyton Orient and Coventry barely have a club any more. Once this happens and there are protests etc and the rest of the 200 fans they have disappear they won't have a club left.

I'm a fan of both and your point us very valid. There is a history now if foreign investment in English football clubs just not working out, for every Man City there are two or three cases where these owners come in and the clubs just descend in to turmoil.The guy who is brokering this deal is the guy who brokered the Man City deal, as he was their chief exec at the time but if these guys have serious cash, why would they choose Wigan? It's all well and good saying they'd be cheap but there are numerous clubs which would be cheap around the country but would have potential to dwarf the crowds we get.Something doesn't feel right about the deal. These guys probably see the hugely rich, powerful figures getting involved in football ownership now and fancy a piece of the action but much like those people we all know, they want to buy a brand new Ferrari but can only afford a 10 year old Range Rover and won't be able to afford to fill it up with fuel.Hope I'm wrong and these guys have pots of cash but I doubt it.