I don't think we need to worry. This is probably the beginning of the end for the Latics. I can't see a lower end investor forking out for a stadium too. It would be too costly. Unless they have the money of Man City, Chelsea etc (i very much doubt it) then all the hysteria behind this proposal will soon disappear. Recent history shows us that foreign investors in the lower leagues have a woeful record and are only in it for a quick buck. Birmingham City, Coventry City, Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient etc all ruined as clubs. Leyton Orient and Coventry barely have a club any more. Once this happens and there are protests etc and the rest of the 200 fans they have disappear they won't have a club left.