Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:29 am
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30259
It makes the move to Robin Park all the more interesting.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:33 am
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13934
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
Rogues Gallery wrote:
It makes the move to Robin Park all the more interesting.


Was thinking that as well. The costs of developing a new stadium there will obviously be much cheaper than starting from scratch somewhere else.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:00 am
Finfin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2003 1:13 pm
Posts: 1656
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Yes it's still a separate company that runs the stadium - Wigan Football Company LTD, this hasn't change since the stadium was built. Whelco was the ultimate parent company for all his football business dealings, he simply liquidated this and set up a new parent company called Wigan Athletic Holdings Ltd. The Latics are run as Wigan Athletic AFC Ltd. It looks like nothing really changed in terms of ownership.

Both the Latics and Wigan RL have a lease to rent the stadium.

In the end it all depends on what the potential new owners are buying.


Would be naive or daft to buy the football club and not the stadium. Could suit Dave though.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:18 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12546
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Was thinking that as well. The costs of developing a new stadium there will obviously be much cheaper than starting from scratch somewhere else.

I'm not a planning expert, but surely there isn't room when you take parking, access etc into account. We would be surrounded by the River Dougie, DW Stadium and the retail park after all. Not to mention how daft it would be to spend money developing a stadium next to the perfectly good stadium we already have access to.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:00 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13934
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
Grimmy wrote:
I'm not a planning expert, but surely there isn't room when you take parking, access etc into account. We would be surrounded by the River Dougie, DW Stadium and the retail park after all. Not to mention how daft it would be to spend money developing a stadium next to the perfectly good stadium we already have access to.


Why would there be a need for new roads and parking? It's there already. All the infrastructure is there and the footprint of Robin Park is similar to the DW. Obviously all speculation at the moment but if things do progress in the takeover and the new owners are not happy with the current arrangement, Wigan RL would not be doing its job if it didn't consider what options were open to it.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:18 pm
WiganBurt
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 12, 2013 11:56 am
Posts: 101
I could see the potential worry if the latics were still a premier league side, but they aren't bringing in the money all on their own these days.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:55 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12546
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Why would there be a need for new roads and parking? It's there already. All the infrastructure is there and the footprint of Robin Park is similar to the DW. Obviously all speculation at the moment but if things do progress in the takeover and the new owners are not happy with the current arrangement, Wigan RL would not be doing its job if it didn't consider what options were open to it.

So the club owners, who in this scenario have presumably booted us out, would still let us use their parking? Meaning we would still have to ensure the games don't clash.

By 'access', I didn't mean new roads, but walking room, bearing in mind everyone pretty much leaves at the same time, and would need to be able to leave in a hurry in the event of an incident. By the time you have built four stands there, I reckon you are already in the River Dougie on the east side, before you have added in room for thousands of people to safely enter/leave. It would be nice to have our own stadium in an ideal world, but I don't think developing Robin Park into an SL ground is realistic.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:39 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13934
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
Grimmy wrote:
So the club owners, who in this scenario have presumably booted us out, would still let us use their parking? Meaning we would still have to ensure the games don't clash.

By 'access', I didn't mean new roads, but walking room, bearing in mind everyone pretty much leaves at the same time, and would need to be able to leave in a hurry in the event of an incident. By the time you have built four stands there, I reckon you are already in the River Dougie on the east side, before you have added in room for thousands of people to safely enter/leave. It would be nice to have our own stadium in an ideal world, but I don't think developing Robin Park into an SL ground is realistic.


The stadium company charge for parking, why would they turn down the chance to make money? The police wouldn't allow two games to go ahead at the same time next to each other, so no chance of clashing anyway.

Plenty of other grounds are bounded by rivers (Notts Forest, Notts County, Fulham etc) they seem to manage ok.

I think we might be over thinking this at the moment, putting 2+2 together and making 6. IF the club ultimately want their own ground I wouldn't be surprised if Robin Park is the easiest/cheapest/most favourable location.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:08 pm
WiganBurt
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 12, 2013 11:56 am
Posts: 101
having a stadium next to a stadium is probably the most unlikely solution no matter how feasible it may seem!
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:53 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21281
Location: WIGAN
The Wigan evening post say the potential sale has a long by way to go and is nowhere near as advanced as the national newspapers have reported.

Unless these Chinese blokes don't like money, I doubt it'll be an issue regardless but we'll see.
