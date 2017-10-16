|
It makes the move to Robin Park all the more interesting.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:33 am
|
Rogues Gallery wrote:
It makes the move to Robin Park all the more interesting.
Was thinking that as well. The costs of developing a new stadium there will obviously be much cheaper than starting from scratch somewhere else.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:00 am
|
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Yes it's still a separate company that runs the stadium - Wigan Football Company LTD, this hasn't change since the stadium was built. Whelco was the ultimate parent company for all his football business dealings, he simply liquidated this and set up a new parent company called Wigan Athletic Holdings Ltd. The Latics are run as Wigan Athletic AFC Ltd. It looks like nothing really changed in terms of ownership.
Both the Latics and Wigan RL have a lease to rent the stadium.
In the end it all depends on what the potential new owners are buying.
Would be naive or daft to buy the football club and not the stadium. Could suit Dave though.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:18 am
|
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Was thinking that as well. The costs of developing a new stadium there will obviously be much cheaper than starting from scratch somewhere else.
I'm not a planning expert, but surely there isn't room when you take parking, access etc into account. We would be surrounded by the River Dougie, DW Stadium and the retail park after all. Not to mention how daft it would be to spend money developing a stadium next to the perfectly good stadium we already have access to.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:00 pm
|
Grimmy wrote:
I'm not a planning expert, but surely there isn't room when you take parking, access etc into account. We would be surrounded by the River Dougie, DW Stadium and the retail park after all. Not to mention how daft it would be to spend money developing a stadium next to the perfectly good stadium we already have access to.
Why would there be a need for new roads and parking? It's there already. All the infrastructure is there and the footprint of Robin Park is similar to the DW. Obviously all speculation at the moment but if things do progress in the takeover and the new owners are not happy with the current arrangement, Wigan RL would not be doing its job if it didn't consider what options were open to it.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:18 pm
|
I could see the potential worry if the latics were still a premier league side, but they aren't bringing in the money all on their own these days.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:55 pm
|
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Why would there be a need for new roads and parking? It's there already. All the infrastructure is there and the footprint of Robin Park is similar to the DW. Obviously all speculation at the moment but if things do progress in the takeover and the new owners are not happy with the current arrangement, Wigan RL would not be doing its job if it didn't consider what options were open to it.
So the club owners, who in this scenario have presumably booted us out, would still let us use their parking? Meaning we would still have to ensure the games don't clash.
By 'access', I didn't mean new roads, but walking room, bearing in mind everyone pretty much leaves at the same time, and would need to be able to leave in a hurry in the event of an incident. By the time you have built four stands there, I reckon you are already in the River Dougie on the east side, before you have added in room for thousands of people to safely enter/leave. It would be nice to have our own stadium in an ideal world, but I don't think developing Robin Park into an SL ground is realistic.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:39 pm
|
Grimmy wrote:
So the club owners, who in this scenario have presumably booted us out, would still let us use their parking? Meaning we would still have to ensure the games don't clash.
By 'access', I didn't mean new roads, but walking room, bearing in mind everyone pretty much leaves at the same time, and would need to be able to leave in a hurry in the event of an incident. By the time you have built four stands there, I reckon you are already in the River Dougie on the east side, before you have added in room for thousands of people to safely enter/leave. It would be nice to have our own stadium in an ideal world, but I don't think developing Robin Park into an SL ground is realistic.
The stadium company charge for parking, why would they turn down the chance to make money? The police wouldn't allow two games to go ahead at the same time next to each other, so no chance of clashing anyway.
Plenty of other grounds are bounded by rivers (Notts Forest, Notts County, Fulham etc) they seem to manage ok.
I think we might be over thinking this at the moment, putting 2+2 together and making 6. IF
the club ultimately want their own ground I wouldn't be surprised if Robin Park is the easiest/cheapest/most favourable location.
|
|
Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:08 pm
|
having a stadium next to a stadium is probably the most unlikely solution no matter how feasible it may seem!
|
