Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote: Why would there be a need for new roads and parking? It's there already. All the infrastructure is there and the footprint of Robin Park is similar to the DW. Obviously all speculation at the moment but if things do progress in the takeover and the new owners are not happy with the current arrangement, Wigan RL would not be doing its job if it didn't consider what options were open to it.

So the club owners, who in this scenario have presumably booted us out, would still let us use their parking? Meaning we would still have to ensure the games don't clash.By 'access', I didn't mean new roads, but walking room, bearing in mind everyone pretty much leaves at the same time, and would need to be able to leave in a hurry in the event of an incident. By the time you have built four stands there, I reckon you are already in the River Dougie on the east side, before you have added in room for thousands of people to safely enter/leave. It would be nice to have our own stadium in an ideal world, but I don't think developing Robin Park into an SL ground is realistic.