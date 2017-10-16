WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - We might need to look for a new stadium

Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:29 am
Rogues Gallery User avatar
It makes the move to Robin Park all the more interesting.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:33 am
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy User avatar
Rogues Gallery wrote:
It makes the move to Robin Park all the more interesting.


Was thinking that as well. The costs of developing a new stadium there will obviously be much cheaper than starting from scratch somewhere else.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:00 am
Finfin Free-scoring winger
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Yes it's still a separate company that runs the stadium - Wigan Football Company LTD, this hasn't change since the stadium was built. Whelco was the ultimate parent company for all his football business dealings, he simply liquidated this and set up a new parent company called Wigan Athletic Holdings Ltd. The Latics are run as Wigan Athletic AFC Ltd. It looks like nothing really changed in terms of ownership.

Both the Latics and Wigan RL have a lease to rent the stadium.

In the end it all depends on what the potential new owners are buying.


Would be naive or daft to buy the football club and not the stadium. Could suit Dave though.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:18 am
Grimmy User avatar
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Was thinking that as well. The costs of developing a new stadium there will obviously be much cheaper than starting from scratch somewhere else.

I'm not a planning expert, but surely there isn't room when you take parking, access etc into account. We would be surrounded by the River Dougie, DW Stadium and the retail park after all. Not to mention how daft it would be to spend money developing a stadium next to the perfectly good stadium we already have access to.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:00 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy User avatar
Grimmy wrote:
I'm not a planning expert, but surely there isn't room when you take parking, access etc into account. We would be surrounded by the River Dougie, DW Stadium and the retail park after all. Not to mention how daft it would be to spend money developing a stadium next to the perfectly good stadium we already have access to.


Why would there be a need for new roads and parking? It's there already. All the infrastructure is there and the footprint of Robin Park is similar to the DW. Obviously all speculation at the moment but if things do progress in the takeover and the new owners are not happy with the current arrangement, Wigan RL would not be doing its job if it didn't consider what options were open to it.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:18 pm
WiganBurt User avatar
I could see the potential worry if the latics were still a premier league side, but they aren't bringing in the money all on their own these days.
