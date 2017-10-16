Grimmy wrote: I'm not a planning expert, but surely there isn't room when you take parking, access etc into account. We would be surrounded by the River Dougie, DW Stadium and the retail park after all. Not to mention how daft it would be to spend money developing a stadium next to the perfectly good stadium we already have access to.

Why would there be a need for new roads and parking? It's there already. All the infrastructure is there and the footprint of Robin Park is similar to the DW. Obviously all speculation at the moment but if things do progress in the takeover and the new owners are not happy with the current arrangement, Wigan RL would not be doing its job if it didn't consider what options were open to it.