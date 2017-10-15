WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - We might need to look for a new stadium

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk We might need to look for a new stadium

Post a reply
We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:49 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13929
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
Latics on the verge of being taken over by Chinese Group (apologies for posting links to the Scum but potential major news)

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/4690510/wigan-athletic-league-one-takeover/

EFL would need to ratify the deal and who is Chairman of the EFL?????? Potential conflict of interests depending on what might happen to stadium ownership and what that might mean to our lease agreement.
Re: We might need to look for a new stadium
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:03 pm
DaveO User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13982
Location: Chester
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Latics on the verge of being taken over by Chinese Group (apologies for posting links to the Scum but potential major news)

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/4690510/wigan-athletic-league-one-takeover/

EFL would need to ratify the deal and who is Chairman of the EFL?????? Potential conflict of interests depending on what might happen to stadium ownership and what that might mean to our lease agreement.


So being taken over allows you to rip up contracts such as lease agreements? Don't you have to transfer all current assets, liabilities and contracts in a takeover otherwise what stops any company from using a "takeover" to walk away from previous agreements?
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DaveO, Dezzies_right_hook, exiled Warrior, Froggy, jackdog, jonh, MelbourneWarrior, NickyKiss, RichieS, Yorkshire Warrior and 251 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,1332,25176,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM