Latics on the verge of being taken over by Chinese Group (apologies for posting links to the Scum but potential major news)
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/4690510/wigan-athletic-league-one-takeover/
EFL would need to ratify the deal and who is Chairman of the EFL?????? Potential conflict of interests depending on what might happen to stadium ownership and what that might mean to our lease agreement.
