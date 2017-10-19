No need fr Ash Golding, Grix has 2 more years, Jowitt will increasingly get more game time a age starts to tell on Scott.
Luke Hooly could well surpass both of them as he develops over the next 24 months.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, alleycat, coco the fullback, Deeencee, dull nickname, FIL, got there, jakeyg95, Jizzer, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, Maffy, musson, RWB, sandcat20, Slugger McBatt, The Avenger, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, wakefieldwall, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 205 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,884
|1,924
|76,304
|4,559
|SET
|