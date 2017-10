If you watch his early season performances he regularly made try saving tackles that he had no right to make. He’s younger than Grix and quicker too. Not to say I’m unhappy with Grix it was just in response to a previous post asking who else you’d have at FB. And also note I said I’d be tempted not that I would.



I’m not sure how you can argue he’s nowhere near Jowitt though, at youth level Jowitt was always preferred I grant you, but over the last season how many times has Jowitt played and played well? Where as Goulding has been starting full back for the grand final winners on a regular basis.



This is hypothetical though based on the assumption we didn’t have Grix.