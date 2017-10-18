WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Scott Grix

Re: Scott Grix
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 2:55 pm
4foxsake Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 288
I’d be tempted to take Golding from Leeds, I thought he was fantastic for them at the start of the year.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:01 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6188
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
4foxsake wrote:
I’d be tempted to take Golding from Leeds, I thought he was fantastic for them at the start of the year.


What? Instead of Grix or to freeze Jowitt out completely? :CRAZY:
Re: Scott Grix
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:46 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26423
Location: Poodle Power!
4foxsake wrote:
I’d be tempted to take Golding from Leeds, I thought he was fantastic for them at the start of the year.


For me he's one of the worst fullbacks in SL - no idea how he keeps his place - He didn't that young kid took it for the GF!

Wasn't he also the one who got absolutely butchered at BV last month?

He's certainly nowhere near Jowitt IMHO
Re: Scott Grix
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 4:11 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3554
bren2k wrote:
And he reserved his worst performance for the GF - inexplicable!



He was just as bad the week before. Makes ways too many unforced errors for my liking.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 4:32 pm
metallicat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 391
Towns88 wrote:
Ben Roberts who passed to a Leeds player behind his own line assuming it was a free play. He is the definition of rocks and diamonds.

Yes that's the one Towns, and to use your analogy, rocks in GF
Re: Scott Grix
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:03 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6712
4foxsake wrote:
I’d be tempted to take Golding from Leeds, I thought he was fantastic for them at the start of the year.


Poor man's Josh Vievers
Re: Scott Grix
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:56 pm
Upanunder Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 314
Yeah, I've not seen too many diamonds from Golding this season, a few rocks....but nobody's perfect, he's mostly been just okay.
Undoubted talent, he keeps getting the shirt at Leeds but fails to have much of an impact, it may be that is the MO at Leeds, I dunno.
Could I see him at Wakey, umm, not really, there doesn't appear to be an opening, a wing berth or anything, short of extra extra cover.
But, ya never know.
