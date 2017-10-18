Yeah, I've not seen too many diamonds from Golding this season, a few rocks....but nobody's perfect, he's mostly been just okay.

Undoubted talent, he keeps getting the shirt at Leeds but fails to have much of an impact, it may be that is the MO at Leeds, I dunno.

Could I see him at Wakey, umm, not really, there doesn't appear to be an opening, a wing berth or anything, short of extra extra cover.

But, ya never know.