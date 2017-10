4foxsake wrote: I’d be tempted to take Golding from Leeds, I thought he was fantastic for them at the start of the year.

For me he's one of the worst fullbacks in SL - no idea how he keeps his place - He didn't that young kid took it for the GF!Wasn't he also the one who got absolutely butchered at BV last month?He's certainly nowhere near Jowitt IMHO