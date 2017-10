vastman wrote: What is it with Wakefield politicians and RL?



That said Pearman was still a better man than Box.

I think we got tangled with politicians when we went into financial decline, probably started when we lost Ronnie Fell as our backer way back in the 60's. We started looking towards the council for help in the bad times that followed and the rest, as they say, is history.I wish we could become non reliant on politicians because IMO they can make their mouth say anything.