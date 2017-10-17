|
Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 287
|
I think the worry for me with Max is that he seems to have stagnated over the last year. Whether that’s because he hasn’t had the game time or not I don’t know.
Grix was good for us last year, but I don’t think Chester got the rotation between him and Max right and it felt that Max was been thrown into the deep end a little. Let’s be honest going from playing at Oxford to super league is a bit of a leap by any standard.
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:59 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2016 4:02 pm
Posts: 30
|
musson wrote:
On reflection Grix is the best full back we've had at the club in god knows how long, (feel free to name a better one in the last 15 years) I think the few mistakes he's made and they are few were just massively obvious and costly (sadly)
I don't see how any one can't be happy with re signing though, minus the howlers he's class, If Jowitt is good enough and clearly he has talent he will come though when the time is right, he'll learn from Grix too, its all to the benefit of Grix, Jowitt and ultimately Wakefield
'minus the howlers he's class'
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:06 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26416
Location: Poodle Power!
|
RWB wrote:
'minus the howlers he's class'
One mistake in a season that cost us a game, what about all the stuff that won us games.
Players who don't make mistakes aren't trying.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:09 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26416
Location: Poodle Power!
|
4foxsake wrote:
I think the worry for me with Max is that he seems to have stagnated over the last year. Whether that’s because he hasn’t had the game time or not I don’t know.
Grix was good for us last year, but I don’t think Chester got the rotation between him and Max right and it felt that Max was been thrown into the deep end a little. Let’s be honest going from playing at Oxford to super league is a bit of a leap by any standard.
I don't think you can rotate F/B in the way you can with the forwards tbh. It's just a fact that bar a couple of games mid season Grix form has meant he's remained first choice. Bad luck for Max and TBH I don't suppose CC ever expected it to be so cut and dried.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:26 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 587
|
RWB wrote:
'minus the howlers he's class'
He's made a couple of bad mistakes but his contribution to the team is massive
So yes other than that, yes he is a class fb
I note you are quick to jump at grix there but don't take me up on picking a better full back at trin the the last 15 years
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:52 pm
|
Maffy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 105
Location: East WF6 The best part
|
RWB wrote:
'minus the howlers he's class'
Howlers suggest more than one, other than the well documented one against Saint's how many more can you remember?
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 3:29 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9600
Location: wakefield
|
I remember Billy Slater doing a 'howler' that cost them a game against New Zeland. Was it a final?
Is he not still class?
It happens. Anyone that has watched Wakefield this year can see the value Grix brings. Some choose not to think about it because it doesn't fit their agenda......but it is still so.
Thinking about it, what I like most about Grix is that he never goes missing. We've had some class players at Wakefield that on their day are all class....but it's not always their day.
With Grix he is the personification of Wakefield Trinity. He may not be perfect all the time but he tries to be. When its working hes always the last pass and the first to celebrate. If it's not working he tries harder. And if we are getting battered he gets battered.
I'm glad he's here for the next 2 years.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 4:08 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:09 pm
Posts: 13
|
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:11 pm
|
Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2168
|
Agreed I think you have to be pretty hard of thinking to come up with Grix being poor, as for better fullbacks, my fave in SL would have been Colum Halpenny but he wasn't as good as Grix for me.
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:50 pm
|
Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2014 5:32 pm
Posts: 163
Location: Never far from the kitchen sink
|
For his short spell ! Steve prescott
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, AKA kellyseye, alegend, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Five and last, frank5613, got there, Her in doors, JINJER, lampyboy, Mable_Syrup, Maffy, MC_Wildcat, Oddshapeball, Redscat, reedy, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Shifty Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, Tricky2309, trin77, Trinity1315, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 306 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,023
|2,356
|76,296
|4,559
|SET
|