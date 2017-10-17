I remember Billy Slater doing a 'howler' that cost them a game against New Zeland. Was it a final?



Is he not still class?



It happens. Anyone that has watched Wakefield this year can see the value Grix brings. Some choose not to think about it because it doesn't fit their agenda......but it is still so.



Thinking about it, what I like most about Grix is that he never goes missing. We've had some class players at Wakefield that on their day are all class....but it's not always their day.

With Grix he is the personification of Wakefield Trinity. He may not be perfect all the time but he tries to be. When its working hes always the last pass and the first to celebrate. If it's not working he tries harder. And if we are getting battered he gets battered.

I'm glad he's here for the next 2 years.