Re: Scott Grix
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:31 am
4foxsake
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 287
I think the worry for me with Max is that he seems to have stagnated over the last year. Whether that’s because he hasn’t had the game time or not I don’t know.
Grix was good for us last year, but I don’t think Chester got the rotation between him and Max right and it felt that Max was been thrown into the deep end a little. Let’s be honest going from playing at Oxford to super league is a bit of a leap by any standard.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:59 am
RWB

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2016 4:02 pm
Posts: 30
musson wrote:
On reflection Grix is the best full back we've had at the club in god knows how long, (feel free to name a better one in the last 15 years) I think the few mistakes he's made and they are few were just massively obvious and costly (sadly)

I don't see how any one can't be happy with re signing though, minus the howlers he's class, If Jowitt is good enough and clearly he has talent he will come though when the time is right, he'll learn from Grix too, its all to the benefit of Grix, Jowitt and ultimately Wakefield


'minus the howlers he's class' :CRAZY:
Re: Scott Grix
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:06 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26415
Location: Poodle Power!
RWB wrote:
'minus the howlers he's class' :CRAZY:


One mistake in a season that cost us a game, what about all the stuff that won us games.

Players who don't make mistakes aren't trying.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Scott Grix
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:09 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26415
Location: Poodle Power!
4foxsake wrote:
I think the worry for me with Max is that he seems to have stagnated over the last year. Whether that’s because he hasn’t had the game time or not I don’t know.
Grix was good for us last year, but I don’t think Chester got the rotation between him and Max right and it felt that Max was been thrown into the deep end a little. Let’s be honest going from playing at Oxford to super league is a bit of a leap by any standard.


I don't think you can rotate F/B in the way you can with the forwards tbh. It's just a fact that bar a couple of games mid season Grix form has meant he's remained first choice. Bad luck for Max and TBH I don't suppose CC ever expected it to be so cut and dried.
SUPPORT SWAG...
