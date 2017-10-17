musson wrote:

On reflection Grix is the best full back we've had at the club in god knows how long, (feel free to name a better one in the last 15 years) I think the few mistakes he's made and they are few were just massively obvious and costly (sadly)



I don't see how any one can't be happy with re signing though, minus the howlers he's class, If Jowitt is good enough and clearly he has talent he will come though when the time is right, he'll learn from Grix too, its all to the benefit of Grix, Jowitt and ultimately Wakefield