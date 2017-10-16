Big lads mate wrote: I’ve no doubt Max will learn from Scott, but these young players , in an ideal world,need to play week in week out wether it’s A team on loan, duel reg and not sat in the stands so they are at least battle hardened if called upon.

Everybody can see that except the powers that be.For me there are three ways around it.1. Restart the A team league making it compulsory. Expensive but the best way imho. However to keep cost down make it regional.2. As above but on an ad hoc basis. More like friendlies with maybe a cup comp thrown in.3. Allow up to four guest players who are over 20 but under 23 to play in the academy. Makes the u19's more realistic and because all teams are doing it there will be a competitive edge. I think there would need to be some restriction other than just being under 23. I'd say 40 games or above in the first team excludes you. Certain size restrictions though tbh that would be rare.Number three would be ideal for the likes of Jowitt and Crowther. Still in the RWB, still at the club playing against at least some players of a similar standard. I know it's not perfect but it's workable and basically costs nothing.Something needs to give because this idea that all players should be ready for first team by 21 is utterly ludicrous and is costing the game a lot of talent.