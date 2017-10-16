Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote: On telly in a Cas shirt?



How things change. Two years back there was uproar on here when Max was rumoured to be going to Warrington.

So what exactly do you want?Do you want the team elected by the fans or by people who actually have a clue what they are talking about?A year ago Grix dan't played a game for us he was just a rumour so Warrington is an utterly spurious argument. If Warrington do want him then fine that's life, do we punish Grix for being old despite the fact that to most people including the Coach he's better based on Max Jowitts 'potential'? Might as well get shut of half the team based on that logic.Why are you gutted for him he's only 21 he's probably got another 2-3 years to prove himself at SL level.The way people like you talk you'd think he was on the scrap heap.FWIW I see every possibility of Max getting a chance this year and taking it with both hands - which is exactly how it should be. You seem intent on creating an issue where there simply isn't one.