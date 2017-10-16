|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
On telly in a Cas shirt?
How things change. Two years back there was uproar on here when Max was rumoured to be going to Warrington.
So what exactly do you want?
Do you want the team elected by the fans or by people who actually have a clue what they are talking about?
A year ago Grix dan't played a game for us he was just a rumour so Warrington is an utterly spurious argument. If Warrington do want him then fine that's life, do we punish Grix for being old despite the fact that to most people including the Coach he's better based on Max Jowitts 'potential'? Might as well get shut of half the team based on that logic.
Why are you gutted for him he's only 21 he's probably got another 2-3 years to prove himself at SL level.The way people like you talk you'd think he was on the scrap heap.
FWIW I see every possibility of Max getting a chance this year and taking it with both hands - which is exactly how it should be. You seem intent on creating an issue where there simply isn't one.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:24 pm
Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:52 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
On telly in a Cas shirt?
How things change. Two years back there was uproar on here when Max was rumoured to be going to Warrington.
No, not at all. I expect him to play for Trinity.
Just my opinion.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:06 pm
So we have two great fullbacks signed up.
What's the issue with that?
We have more than 2 wingers as well. More than 4 props, etc etc
That can only be a good thing.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:44 pm
PopTart wrote:
So we have two great fullbacks signed up.
What's the issue with that?
We have more than 2 wingers as well. More than 4 props, etc etc
That can only be a good thing.
I was gonna say the same. Do some people expect us not to renew Grix and just hope that Max will last the year? Like Vasty says he's got to be looking & backing himself for his opportunity to impress. Whether that's in pre season or if Grix gets injured and then take the opportunity to keep the No.1 shirt.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:51 pm
I'm really happy with this and hope he knows the majority of fans are behind him. After the Saints game we know what was said but thankfullly he put it behind him. I can only see Max benefitting from Grixy being at Wakefield and he will probably express his gratitude when he finally gets the shirt
Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:16 pm
This is where we suffer from the lack of A teams. That's where players used to prove their form and hopefully take their place. Now, of course, it depends on first choice being injured or hitting poor form,or being farmed out to, mostly, inferior teams.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:30 pm
On reflection Grix is the best full back we've had at the club in god knows how long, (feel free to name a better one in the last 15 years) I think the few mistakes he's made and they are few were just massively obvious and costly (sadly)
I don't see how any one can't be happy with re signing though, minus the howlers he's class, If Jowitt is good enough and clearly he has talent he will come though when the time is right, he'll learn from Grix too, its all to the benefit of Grix, Jowitt and ultimately Wakefield
Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:30 pm
I’ve no doubt Max will learn from Scott, but these young players , in an ideal world,need to play week in week out wether it’s A team on loan, duel reg and not sat in the stands so they are at least battle hardened if called upon.
