Scott Grix

Re: Scott Grix
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:50 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26411
Location: Poodle Power!
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
On telly in a Cas shirt?

How things change. Two years back there was uproar on here when Max was rumoured to be going to Warrington.


So what exactly do you want?

Do you want the team elected by the fans or by people who actually have a clue what they are talking about?

A year ago Grix dan't played a game for us he was just a rumour so Warrington is an utterly spurious argument. If Warrington do want him then fine that's life, do we punish Grix for being old despite the fact that to most people including the Coach he's better based on Max Jowitts 'potential'? Might as well get shut of half the team based on that logic.

Why are you gutted for him he's only 21 he's probably got another 2-3 years to prove himself at SL level.The way people like you talk you'd think he was on the scrap heap.

FWIW I see every possibility of Max getting a chance this year and taking it with both hands - which is exactly how it should be. You seem intent on creating an issue where there simply isn't one.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:24 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6184
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
vastman wrote:
EDIT.


Just my opinion. Sorry.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:52 pm
NEwildcat
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 424
Location: Hartlepool
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
On telly in a Cas shirt?

How things change. Two years back there was uproar on here when Max was rumoured to be going to Warrington.


No, not at all. I expect him to play for Trinity.

Just my opinion.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:06 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9599
Location: wakefield
So we have two great fullbacks signed up.
What's the issue with that?

We have more than 2 wingers as well. More than 4 props, etc etc

That can only be a good thing.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:44 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4061
PopTart wrote:
So we have two great fullbacks signed up.
What's the issue with that?

We have more than 2 wingers as well. More than 4 props, etc etc

That can only be a good thing.

I was gonna say the same. Do some people expect us not to renew Grix and just hope that Max will last the year? Like Vasty says he's got to be looking & backing himself for his opportunity to impress. Whether that's in pre season or if Grix gets injured and then take the opportunity to keep the No.1 shirt.
